Heading to a State Fair grandstand show? Some things to know

There's plenty of entertainment at the Illinois State Fair's grandstand. Various music acts will perform. But if you plan to attend, there are some tips to follow:

If you purchased mobile tickets, be sure to download the tickets to your Ticketmaster app, prior to arriving at the Fairgrounds. This will ensure you have a consistent and reliable wifi signal to minimize any delays getting into the concert.

New this year: For the safety of artists and their audiences, no outside drink containers will be allowed inside the Grandstand during concert events. This includes, but is not limited to:

Bottles Cans Stanley and other reusable cups Refillable souvenir cups

Additionally, all beverages sold within the Grandstand will be opened at the time of sale. Drinks sold on the track (standing room only section) will be poured into a plastic cup. No bottles or cans will be allowed on the track.

See the grandstand lineup here.

BEWARE! Though many online ticket brokers may imply that they are an official website for ticket purchases for our events, only Ticketmaster and their website www.Ticketmaster.com are official online ticket purchase points for the Illinois State Fair concerts and events.

Other information about the fairgrounds:

Weather

All Grandstand concerts are rain or shine. The decision to cancel a concert due to severe weather is rarely made in advance, as weather conditions rapidly change. A concert cancellation is a last resort and made at the very last minute. If the headliner performs, there will be no refunds. Rain alone does not constitute cancellation. Watch the Illinois State Fair Facebook page for the latest updates.

Trams

Trams – the most requested ride at the Illinois State Fair – are returning this year. Two complimentary trams will operate on a dedicated route during the 11 days of the fair thanks to sponsorship from the IL Corn Growers Association.

The trams will run continuously throughout the day. Maps showing the tram routes will be displayed on the fairgrounds. Stops include the Campground/Arena entrance, 4-H Road at the 8th Street, entrance to Conservation World, Goat Barn at Grandstand Avenue, South End of the Half-Mile Track near Gate 4, State Fair Security Office and the Hobbies Arts & Crafts building.

Wheelchair and Scooter Rentals

Wagons, wheelchairs and electric scooters will be available to rent daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Grandstand Avenue near the Goat Barn. They will be available at the IL Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday-Thursday) and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Friday-Sunday). Driver’s license will be required for deposit on all rentals. All rentals must be returned to the same rental location to retrieve driver’s license.

Rental rates: Wagon/Stroller Combo $20; Wheelchairs $25; Single scooter $60; Double scooter $110. Rentals are on a first come, first serve basis. There are no reservations.

First Aid

Volunteers from SIU Medicine operate a First Aid Station in the Emmerson Building Annex, across from the Dairy Building on Central Avenue. These volunteers are trained medical personnel who are experienced in treating injuries or sudden illness before the arrival of EMS personnel. The State Fair First Aid Station is designed to provide free, immediate, and temporary care for injuries and sudden illnesses. Hours are from 8:30 am to 7 pm daily. A second First Aid station will be established nightly on Grandstand Avenue, inside the Illinois State Police Building, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

App

Before you head to the fair, download the Illinois State Fair app, which is free for Apple and Android devices. The app offers a daily schedule of events, including a convenient way to plan your trip with built-in scheduling and alert features. The popular Food Finder allows you to search by food type and vendor. A map of the fairgrounds is also available in the app.

