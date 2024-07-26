Springfield man indicted in drowning death of child

A Springfield man has been indicted in the death of a child March 16 who drowned while without adult supervision.

Barrett Koches, 7, had been living with foster parents David Yankee and his husband, Michael, for nearly a month. Barrett was found in the family’s backyard pool in the 2300 block of Winnebago Drive.

A Department of Children and Family Services investigation determined the boy and his brother, 4, were left with a 10-year old. David Yankee told investigators he left the boys for about an hour while he made a trip to Wal-Mart. Under Illinois law “unattended” means not accompanied by a person 14 years of age or older.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said a grand jury returned four counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child against David Yankee. He made his first court appearance Thursday. He could face jail time if convicted.

The other foster children in the home have been removed by DCFS.

David Yankee, a financial advisor, ran unsuccessfully for Springfield City Council in 2023.