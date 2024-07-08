Old Capitol Blues & BBQ taking a hiatus

A popular downtown street festival won’t happen this year.

The Old Capitol Blues & BBQ has taken place for 19 years combining music and food in the shadow of the Old State Capitol in Springfield. But the August event is canceled for this summer.

"We are sad to say that, after 19 years of the Old Capitol Blues & BBQ, we’re taking a hiatus this year. Due to costs and logistics, there will not be a street festival this August," a social media post read.

In 2021, organizer Barry Friedman told NPR Illinois the idea for the festival came after hosting live acts during Blue Mondays at The Alamo in Springfield, which featured national touring acts and local musicians. The Old Capitol Blues & BBQ has been held each year, except during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The post indicated this might not be the end of the event.

"We will regroup and examine the possibility of returning in 2025. If you need to get your blues on, The Alamo downtown will host Mark Hummel on Saturday night, 8/24 … The Alamo’s 30th anniversary! This was a difficult decision and we hope to continue entertaining the blues fans of Central Illinois!"