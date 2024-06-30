Teen son in custody after Springfield mother fatally stabbed

Springfield Police responded to a 9-1-1 call early Saturday in the 3000 block of Shadowfax on the city's north side. Upon arriving, officers discovered a 51-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she died.

Police say the woman's 16-year-old son was also on the premises. Detectives began their investigation and subsequently arrested the teen. He faces charges of first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. The teen was taken a juvenile detention facility.

Authorities are still asking for the public's help with information as the investigation is ongoing.