Tens of thousands raised for Adams Street fire victims

At least $20,000, in a rough estimate, has been generated so far in various fundraisers for owners and residents who have suffered losses and displacement through the devastating June 19 fire.

“It's been absolutely amazing to see the community come together and really support each other in such a dire situation,” said Carlos Ortega, executive director of Downtown Springfield, Inc, which has been the administrator at Illinois National Bank, where more than $6,000 has been raised.

Businesses in the building where the fire broke out at 413-415 Adams and others in affected locations have also been trying to find new spaces.

Steve Lima of Auburn just opened his business, Electric Quill, on May 11 and lost everything in the fire. But a GoFundMe account has been set up for that and another fundraiser will be conducted in August.

Lima’s landlord, Chris Nickell, building co-owner, found another location at 6th and Washington and he will be able to open soon, Lima said.

“So it's actually going real smooth, smoother than I thought it would after losing everything”, he said.

Another building owner, John Combs, lost everything in his book and records store on the second floor.

“On Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, a fire broke out in the building housing the stock & inventory for my used book & record store. All books & records, all the stereo equipment, all my turntables, all gone. I need to literally start over,’’ he wrote in his note. “Any help is greatly appreciated.

Tenants have GoFundMe, sites, too:

“:My name is Will Garecht and until recently was a happy tenant of a great apartment in downtown Springfield where I stayed with my puppy and elderly mother who I have been helping get back on her feet after recent surgeries,’’ he wrote.

”Unfortunately, this past Wednesday the building next to ours was involved in a massive fire that will require the building to be torn down. Our adjacent building was ruled unsafe during demolition of the burned down building and now my elderly mother, puppy and I are all hotel hopping as we try to avoid being made homeless.

“We started this GoFundMe in the hopes of generating funds to help us move into a new apartment if necessary and to maintain housing in the interim as we find out the fate of our current apartment and all our belongings.

"Any and all assistance is extremely appreciated, and thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this far.,' he wrote.

One fundraiser was created for cat cafe owner Tom Raymond.

His wife, Samatha Enz, wrote: “

“Tom has been through a lot over the years: cancer, chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, job losses, and now the total destruction of our business due to fire. As a result of all of this, we have accumulated debt, both medical and personal.

“We are not beggars, however we need a little help. We put a lot of our own money into the Cat Café hoping to recoup it, however with the total destruction of that location and having to start completely over, that is now uncertain,’’ she wrote. “.We would like to wipe out some of our medical/personal debt so that we can focus on restarting the Cat Cafè without worrying about making extraneous payments. Anything and everything helps!

Nickell, who owns several downtown locations, said he has been pleased with fundraising efforts but not surprised

“ I continue to find over and over that the downtown community is very supportive of each other. And so it has, it has been amazing. But I guess I know most of the folks involved pretty well. And they all work so hard to keep each other up. That it isn't surprising, but it is amazing and impressive.

- Adams Family Fund:www.facebook.com/share/p/hKfKdH3X7rH5TWzH/?mibextid=oFDknk