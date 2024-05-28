State budget includes money for development of Y Block

The state budget plan hammered out by lawmakers includes money to begin developing the vacant land located just north of the Governor's Mansion in downtown Springfield. Known as the Y Block because it was previously home to the YWCA, the property has stayed vacant since the building was demolished in 2017.

That action has sparked numerous conversations about the future of the lot, located between Fourth and Fifth Streets with the northern boundary of Capitol Avenue.

City officials as recently as last year discussed creating an amphitheater. Previous ideas have focused on a park and even retail construction. At one point, the University of Illinois Springfield was eyeing the land to build a downtown campus.

The Y Block has played host to the Levitt Amp Music Series with a temporary stage and makeshift seating.

The budget line item appropriates $4 million to the Department of Natural Resources "for design, construction, improvements and other capital expenditures for the development of the Governor's Mansion block."

No agreement has been announced on what could occupy the property. Earlier this month, during a Citizens Club of Springfield appearance, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he wants to work with local leaders so that the block could be used throughout the year and be open to the public.