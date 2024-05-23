UIS welcomes new athletic director

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced a new athletic director. Mike Hermann will begin the job June 17.

He is currently in his third year as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Operations at the University of the Pacific, an NCAA Division I program in Stockton, California.

Hermann brings more than 18 years of experience as a director of athletics to the role, including serving as the athletic director at two NCAA institutions, Niagara University and Towson University. He also served as director of athletics at Kansas Wesleyan University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) program, where in 2019 he was named the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve the students of UIS at this amazing institution and energized by the chance to serve alongside the hard-working athletics staff,” Hermann said. “I want to thank Chancellor Janet Gooch, Vice Chancellor Jamarco Clark and search committee chairs James Koeppe and Kelsea Gurski. I cannot wait to get started in Springfield.”

Hermann has also held senior athletic leadership roles at Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University, Seattle University, Xavier University and with the Horizon League.

His official title will be director of athletics-designate until approval by the U of I Board of Trustees.

“We're excited to welcome Mike to the UIS Athletics family,” said Jamarco Clark, UIS vice chancellor for student affairs and interim director of athletics. “His extensive background in collegiate athletics and dedication to its advancement make him an ideal fit for this crucial role. With his leadership, we're confident UIS Athletics will thrive, bringing pride to our entire community.”

Hermann said his goal is to fulfill UIS Athletics’ vision statement of becoming a premier public NCAA Division II program in the Midwest.

“As I start on campus, I have a threefold plan,” Hermann said. “First, I want to listen and understand the current status and future opportunities of our program by meeting with key internal and external stakeholders. Second, I look forward to beginning to build relationships in this community with staff, coaches, students, alumni and Springfield residents. Third, I look forward to working with the stakeholders to map the path forward to reach the goal of becoming the premier program in our region.”

Hermann earned his bachelor’s degree at John Carroll University in Cleveland and a master’s degree from Kent State University. He also earned a certificate in diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace from the University of Southern Florida.

