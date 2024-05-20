Springfield officer honored with Life Saving Award
A Springfield Police Officer has been given the Life Saving Award.
Officer Samantha Lulay was honored.
On March 7, the officer responded to a disturbance in which multiple subjects had been cut by a machete. One victim was bleeding severely.
Lulay encountered the individual whose arm was nearly severed and immediately began life saving measures that included a tourniquet. The officer continued to talk with the victim while stopping blood loss.
Her actions were called swift and heroic.