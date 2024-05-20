© 2024 NPR Illinois
Springfield officer honored with Life Saving Award

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:42 PM CDT
Officer Samantha Lulay is given her award on May 15, 2024 at the Springfield Police Academy.
City of Springfield
Officer Samantha Lulay is given her award on May 15, 2024 at the Springfield Police Academy.

A Springfield Police Officer has been given the Life Saving Award. 

Officer Samantha Lulay was honored. 

On March 7, the officer responded to a disturbance in which multiple subjects had been cut by a machete. One victim was bleeding severely.

Lulay encountered the individual whose arm was nearly severed and immediately began life saving measures that included a tourniquet. The officer continued to talk with the victim while stopping blood loss.

Her actions were called swift and heroic.
