© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen fatally shot near Southeast High School

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:12 PM CDT
Police lights
Piotr

A 16-year was shot in the 2300 block of Taylor Avenue near Southeast High School Wednesday morning. Springfield Police Department was notified of the male victim at 8:42 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen with at least one gunshot wound to his lower torso. He was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John's Hospital but did not survive.

Southeast High and Ball Charter were put on soft lockdown after the incident, but that has since been lifted. The investigation continues.

Springfield IL
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford