Teen fatally shot near Southeast High School

A 16-year was shot in the 2300 block of Taylor Avenue near Southeast High School Wednesday morning. Springfield Police Department was notified of the male victim at 8:42 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen with at least one gunshot wound to his lower torso. He was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John's Hospital but did not survive.

Southeast High and Ball Charter were put on soft lockdown after the incident, but that has since been lifted. The investigation continues.