A pair of Springfield streets are switching to two-way traffic

The City of Springfield has announced a portion of two streets will be changed from one-way to two-way traffic next month:

4th Street from South Grand Ave. to Dodge St.

Adams Street from 6th St. to 9th St.

City officials say it is part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

From May 6-10, drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise additional caution when traveling in the referenced areas and be aware of all directions of traffic.

When approaching and entering intersections and driveways, watch for vehicles and pedestrians that may be unaware of the new traffic directions.

Specifically, on Adams St, parking on the south side will be reverse angle parking. This change is designed to increase parking efficiency and reduce the risk of accidents when entering and exiting parking spaces.

“This conversion project represents a significant step forward in improving the traffic infrastructure of Springfield. It is part of the city's ongoing efforts to create safer, more accessible streets for all residents and visitors,” officials said.

