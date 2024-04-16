Body of missing Springfield woman found

The disappearance of Michelle Bianco had become a cold case since she was first reported missing in 2008. This week, her remains were found and identified.

Springfield Police were contacted Sunday by a resident in the 2100 block of S. Grand Ave. According to authorities, the resident was remodeling. While in the crawlspace under the house, a purse was found with personal documents showing Bianco's name.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was contacted along with Illinois State Police.

On Monday, forensic processing resulted in human remains being discovered. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon Tuesday was able to match the remains to Bianco. Allmon said the official cause and manner of death is still pending additional studies. The investigation continues.

According to reports from when Bianco disappeared, she and her cousin were walking near S. Grand Ave. and Wheeler Ave., in the same vicinity of where her body was discovered. The witness said a man in a black Pontiac drove up, called Bianco's name and offered ti give her a ride home. The witness reported Bianco got into the vehicle and was never heard from again.

The driver of the car was described as Caucasian, short black hair and with a small build. The vehicle reportedly had faded paint. She would have turned 58 earlier this year.