UIS Men's Soccer Coach leaving for new job

The University of Illinois Springfield Men’s Soccer Head Coach Adam Hall will become the head coach at Maryville University in St. Louis, which is in the same conference as UIS.

"We are delighted to have Adam take over as the head coach of our men's soccer program," Director of Athletics Lonnie Folks said. "Having competed against coach Hall in the league, we have seen his proven track record of success in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and on a national scale, including three straight NCAA Division II Tournament appearances. Adam's knowledge of the league and his recruiting prowess will assist us as the program looks to maintain its level of excellence both on the pitch and in the classroom."

Hall has spent eight years on the Division II UIS coaching staff. During his time in charge of the program, he compiled a record of 70-46-28. In 2023, he coached the Prairie Stars to their first regular season Great Lakes Valley Conference title and third straight NCAA Tournament berth. He is the reigning GLVC Coach of the Year.

UIS said a national search will begin immediately for his replacement.

Prior to his time at UIS, Hall spent two seasons as the head coach at Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind.

Before becoming a head coach at the NCAA Division II level, Hall turned around NJCAA program Ancilla College. He guided the school to the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Championship in his first season in 2013 and a 2014 Region XII runner-up finish.

Hall's start in coaching came as the U15 Junior Irish Soccer Club Head Coach where he was eventually promoted to the club's U13-15 Technical Director. He successfully promoted his team in three consecutive seasons to the ISL Premier League.

Hall earned his Master of Arts in teaching in 2010 from Delaware State University and a Bachelor of Science in sports management from Martin Methodist College in 2007.

The Maryville men's soccer program posted a 12-4-6 record (7-2-4 GLVC) a year ago and qualified for its sixth straight NCAA Tournament.