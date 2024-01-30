© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to headline Illinois State Fair Aug. 11

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published January 30, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
JasonIsbell.com

Award-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will perform at the Illinois State Fair this summer. Isbell and the 400 Unit will be the grandstand headliners on Sunday Aug, 11. Ashley McBride will open the show.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster Feb. 3.

An Alabama native, Isbell is a former member of the Drive-By Truckers. He has won Grammy and Americana music awards. He's also appeared in films, including the recent Killers of the Flower Moon.

His most recent album, Weathervanes, was released in June 2023.

Tags
Springfield IL Illinois State FairJason Isbell
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories