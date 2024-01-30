Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to headline Illinois State Fair Aug. 11

Award-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will perform at the Illinois State Fair this summer. Isbell and the 400 Unit will be the grandstand headliners on Sunday Aug, 11. Ashley McBride will open the show.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster Feb. 3.

An Alabama native, Isbell is a former member of the Drive-By Truckers. He has won Grammy and Americana music awards. He's also appeared in films, including the recent Killers of the Flower Moon.

His most recent album, Weathervanes, was released in June 2023.

