Springfield budget hearings set to begin

City of Springfield budget hearings begin this month. The hearings are open to the public.

The schedule for the hearings is as follows:

January 10th at 5:30 p.m.:

Presentations by the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Office of the Mayor, the City Council, the City Clerk, and the City Treasurer.

January 11th at 5:30 p.m.:

Featuring presentations from the Lincoln Library, Human Resources, the Office of Planning and Economic Development, and Public Works.

January 18th at 5:30 p.m.:

Highlighting presentations by the Springfield Police Department, the Springfield Fire Department, and the Office of Budget and Management.

January 23rd at 5:30 p.m.:

The final budget hearing will encompass discussions related to City Water, Light, and Power.

These meetings would allow for the first reading of the budget ordinance to be on Tuesday, February 6, the budget to be discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, February 13, and the budget to be passed on Tuesday, February 20.

For more details regarding the FY25 proposed budget, visit http://www.springfieldcityclerk.com/Government/Budgets.aspx

How to Take Part in City Budget Hearings

• Attend in person - 300 S. 7th Street, 3rd floor in the City Council Chambers

• Watch on Comcast Cable Channel 18 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99

• Stream the meetings on the City's website.

• Stream the meetings on the City's YouTube channel (On meeting nights, a "Live" box will appear before the first section of videos.)

• Stream the meetings on WMAY's YouTube live stream

• All sessions will then be posted to the City's YouTube Channel

To engage and provide feedback, email feedback@springfield.il.us. Residents who would like to share their comments regarding the budget with the City Council may sign up to speak here.