Officer wounded following Toronto Road traffic stop

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published October 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT
Edward Kimmel/flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode

A suspect is in custody after a police officer was shot on the south end of Springfield late Tuesday.

The Illinois State Police said one of its officers made a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Toronto Road, near the Lake Pointe Apartments. During the stop, shots were fired and authorities said the trooper was wounded in the leg.

Other departments responded to the scene when the call went out at 10:44 p.m. The officer was taken to a hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, the officer was reported in serious condition.

Authorities said Cristobal Santana, 37, of Chicago, was apprehended after fleeing on foot. He was taken into custody at 1:58 a.m. Police added he is wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide.

The incident led to the closure of Toronto Road, from Cotton Hill Road to Horseview Drive, for a period. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

An investigation is continuing.

Tags
Springfield IL Illinois State Police
