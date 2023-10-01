Officer-involved shooting in Springfield leaves one dead

Springfield Police say officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Facility at around 7:45 Saturday night.

Authorities were also told an armed individual had possibly shot another person and was holding a hostage.

Police say upon arriving, officers encountered the armed individual in the entrance to the facility. They say the officer fired and struck the suspect, who was given medical assistance at the scene. He then taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John' Hospital where he later died.

A second individual suffered a gunshot wound and was treated and released, authorities said.

The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation. According to a statement released Sunday, Springfield police say the officers involved have been placed on restricted duty, per departent policy.