An appellate court says Sean Grayson should be released from jail

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson should freed pending his trial, the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled Wednesday.

Grayson has been in custody after his arrest on first degree murder charges for shooting Sonya Massey in her home this summer. Massey, a Black woman, was shot in the face by Grayson after she had called to report a prowler.

Since Massey's death, the case gained worldwide attention. It has led to more focus on police hiring and training. Reports have shown past employers raised concerns about Grayson's police work. The Sangamon County Sheriff who hired him. Jack Campbell, resigned under pressure.

There is no timetable for Grayson’s release, but a hearing in the case was already set for Monday morning. More details could be announced then. Grayson will likely be released under certain conditions.

It is expected he could go on trial next year.

Grayson has been jailed, first in Menard County and now in Macon County. Officials said keeping him out of Sangamon County was done for his safety.

