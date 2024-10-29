Safety tips for trick-or-treaters

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to be cautious during the upcoming Halloween celebration.

Sangamon County Sheriff Paula Crouch is asking all who will be out trick or treating to keep the following safety tips in mind:

• A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.

• If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.

• Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

Because pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween, trick-or-treaters should:

• Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.

• Remember reflective tape for costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

• Carry a cellphone for quick communication.

• Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.

• If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

• Never cut across yards or use alleys.

Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks (as recognized by local custom). Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.

Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn't mean others will!

Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.”

“We want every trick or treater to have fun, but we can only accomplish that if we abide by these safety tips,” Crouch said.

The safety tips are provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

