First property tax payment due this week in Sangamon County

The first installment of property tax bills in Sangamon County is due Friday June 7. The bills were mailed in April.

Payments received or postmarked after the due date are subject to late fees.

For instructions on various “Easy-Payment” options, visit the Treasurer’s website at //Sangamonil.gov/treasurer.

The Treasurer’s office has temporarily moved to Room 303 on the 3rd floor during renovations to the County Building. Please use the “Easy-Payment” options to avoid construction and parking challenges. If paying at the County Building, please be prepared for construction challenges, security screening, and an elevator ride to the third floor.

Taxpayers are encouraged to use free e-check at tax.sangamonil.gov or mail payments to Sangamon County Treasurer, PO Box 19400, Springfield, IL 62794-9400. Payments can also be made at any INB lobby or drive-thru facility in Sangamon County, with a stub. For credit and debit card payments, visit the Sangamon County Treasurer’s homepage for a link to the Illinois E-pay website. Card payments are subject to convenience fees.

Property owners with payment questions can use the online resources or e-mail the Treasurer at treasurer@sangamonil.gov. For questions concerning assessed values, multipliers or exemptions, please call 217-753-6805.

