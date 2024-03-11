Five killed in bus, semi-truck crash in Rushville

Illinois State Police said a semi-truck crossed into the path of a school bus in Rushville this morning, killing three children, the bus driver and truck driver.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 24 by Parkview Road. Authorities said the truck, carrying sand, was traveling east on the highway. The bus, reportedly carrying three pre-kindergarten students, was traveling the opposite direction. After impact, both vehicles caught fire.

An investigation is underway as to what might have caused the accident. The road in Schuyler County was closed for several hours.

No other details have been released.