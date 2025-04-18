© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Bart Yasso takes us on a journey of 100 Runs of a Lifetime

By Craig McFarland
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:23 AM CDT
Disney Publishing Worldwide

This week on Beyond the Mouse, we lace up our shoes and hit the road with none other than Bart Yasso, the legendary Mayor of Running!

Join Craig and the captains of the DDP Sorcerers Run Club as they chat with Bart about his inspiring new book with National Geographic, “100 Runs of a Lifetime.” From breathtaking global routes to unforgettable stories on the run, this episode is a must-listen for runners, Disney fans, and adventurers alike!

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
