Bart Yasso takes us on a journey of 100 Runs of a Lifetime

This week on Beyond the Mouse, we lace up our shoes and hit the road with none other than Bart Yasso, the legendary Mayor of Running!

Join Craig and the captains of the DDP Sorcerers Run Club as they chat with Bart about his inspiring new book with National Geographic, “100 Runs of a Lifetime.” From breathtaking global routes to unforgettable stories on the run, this episode is a must-listen for runners, Disney fans, and adventurers alike!

