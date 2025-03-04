OSCARS RECAP 2025 - "Anora" Dominates as Sean Baker Makes History

That's a wrap on movie awards season 2025! The 97th Academy Awards have come and gone and we have a brand new reigning movie champion! Anora joins the ranks of films to be crowned Best Picture and it brought alot of winners in its wake as it goes a 5 for 6 night. In many ways it was a night of expected outcomes but also some genuine surprises. On this recap we talk:

• Sean Baker making history with 4 statues in one night.

• Mikey Madison shocks Demi Moore's run.

• Adrien Brody still giving his acceptance speech.

• The lack of Wicked wins and whether the Oscars "out-of-touch" narrative is deepening.

• Conan's grade as host.

• A surprise Documentary win for No Other Land.

• AND MUCH MORE!

Join Front Row personalities Ryan Lootens, Jeremy Goeckner, Brett Rutherford and Brandon Davis as they bring you a comprehensive breakdown of the 97th Academy Awards!