OSCARS RECAP 2025 - "Anora" Dominates as Sean Baker Makes History
That's a wrap on movie awards season 2025! The 97th Academy Awards have come and gone and we have a brand new reigning movie champion! Anora joins the ranks of films to be crowned Best Picture and it brought alot of winners in its wake as it goes a 5 for 6 night. In many ways it was a night of expected outcomes but also some genuine surprises. On this recap we talk:
• Sean Baker making history with 4 statues in one night.
• Mikey Madison shocks Demi Moore's run.
• Adrien Brody still giving his acceptance speech.
• The lack of Wicked wins and whether the Oscars "out-of-touch" narrative is deepening.
• Conan's grade as host.
• A surprise Documentary win for No Other Land.
• AND MUCH MORE!
Join Front Row personalities Ryan Lootens, Jeremy Goeckner, Brett Rutherford and Brandon Davis as they bring you a comprehensive breakdown of the 97th Academy Awards!