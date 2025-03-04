© 2025 NPR Illinois
OSCARS RECAP 2025 - "Anora" Dominates as Sean Baker Makes History

By Jeremy Goeckner,
Craig McFarlandBrandon Davis
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:12 PM CST

That's a wrap on movie awards season 2025! The 97th Academy Awards have come and gone and we have a brand new reigning movie champion! Anora joins the ranks of films to be crowned Best Picture and it brought alot of winners in its wake as it goes a 5 for 6 night. In many ways it was a night of expected outcomes but also some genuine surprises. On this recap we talk:

• Sean Baker making history with 4 statues in one night.
• Mikey Madison shocks Demi Moore's run.
• Adrien Brody still giving his acceptance speech.
• The lack of Wicked wins and whether the Oscars "out-of-touch" narrative is deepening.
• Conan's grade as host.
• A surprise Documentary win for No Other Land.
• AND MUCH MORE!

Join Front Row personalities Ryan Lootens, Jeremy Goeckner, Brett Rutherford and Brandon Davis as they bring you a comprehensive breakdown of the 97th Academy Awards!

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
