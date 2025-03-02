Oscars Forum 2025 (Part 1)

It's been an eventful awards season with many front-runners still up in the air as we approach the biggest night in the film industry; The Academy Awards. As is our tradition at the Front Row Network we are once again bringing you a comprehensive rundown of the 10 Best Picture nominees to give you our take on what will happen on the big night!

We're kicking it off with the fist 5 films on our list:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

We break down each film with it's designated advocate, give the rundown of what it's nominated for and what we think it has a good chance of winning and then open it up for comments from all of our commentators. Join Front Row personalities Erin McCabe, Ryan Lootens, Jay Hoffman, Brandon Davis, Steve Sykes & Alex Orona with Moderator Larry Smith to get your all the info you need for Hollywood's biggest night.