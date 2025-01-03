Luke Tennie Shrinks: The Apple TV+ Shrinking star talks about the hit second season

Happy New Year Shrinking fans! Have we got a great gift for you. We recently sat down with Luke Tennie. We spoke to him all about his character Sean in the hit Apple TV+ show Shrinking, and the evolution he saw in season two. We also spoke to him about his career, and the continued opportunities he has had over the past year. Luke also provided us with some fun behind the scenes insights, including who was originally supposed to play Brett Goldstein's character Louis.