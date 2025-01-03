© 2025 NPR Illinois
Luke Tennie Shrinks: The Apple TV+ Shrinking star talks about the hit second season

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published January 3, 2025 at 8:49 AM CST
Apple TV+

Happy New Year Shrinking fans! Have we got a great gift for you. We recently sat down with Luke Tennie. We spoke to him all about his character Sean in the hit Apple TV+ show Shrinking, and the evolution he saw in season two. We also spoke to him about his career, and the continued opportunities he has had over the past year. Luke also provided us with some fun behind the scenes insights, including who was originally supposed to play Brett Goldstein's character Louis.

Front Row Network
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
