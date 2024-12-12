© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Network

Olympian Jeff Galloway discusses his method to get people to complete their first marathon

By Craig McFarland
Published December 12, 2024 at 8:41 AM CST
runDisney

Jeff Galloway, official training consultant to runDisney, discusses his training method and his historic running career with Beyond the Mouse. Jeff also discusses how he qualified for the 10,000 meter race in the 1972 Munich Olympics, and also why he didn't qualify for the marathon in the same year. Craig is joined in this episode by Ankur and John of the DDP Sorcerers Run Club as they all prepare for their future runs.

DDP Sorcerers Run Club are raising money for BASE Camp, a local Orlando charity. To donate, or for more info: https://www.basecamp.org/ddp4bc

Front Row Network
Stay Connected
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Related Stories