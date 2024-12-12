Olympian Jeff Galloway discusses his method to get people to complete their first marathon

Jeff Galloway, official training consultant to runDisney, discusses his training method and his historic running career with Beyond the Mouse. Jeff also discusses how he qualified for the 10,000 meter race in the 1972 Munich Olympics, and also why he didn't qualify for the marathon in the same year. Craig is joined in this episode by Ankur and John of the DDP Sorcerers Run Club as they all prepare for their future runs.

DDP Sorcerers Run Club are raising money for BASE Camp, a local Orlando charity. To donate, or for more info: https://www.basecamp.org/ddp4bc