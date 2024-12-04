© 2024 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

PBB SHRINKS • Season 2 Ep. 9 Teaches Us All How To Let Go

By Jeremy Goeckner,
Craig McFarland
Published December 4, 2024 at 4:07 PM CST
Lukita Maxwell in Apple TV+'s Shrinking Season 2 Episode 9 - Full Grown Dude Face
Apple TV+
/
Apple TV+
Lukita Maxwell in Apple TV+'s Shrinking Season 2 Episode 9 - Full Grown Dude Face

Hey Lasso and Shrinking fans! We continue with our weekly recaps of each new episode as we break down Season 2 Episode 9: Full Grown Dude Face.

Gabby must shift into self-reflection mode with the help of Paul when her sister's exit from the family home comes much sooner than expected. Jimmy must wrestle with his instincts as he attempts to let Alice have more independence as she wants to "re-enter the world". Alice also must find a way to make peace with how Tia's death makes others see her. And Brian and Charlie prep for a potential birth-mother interview which makes Brian's true feelings about becoming a father come to the surface.

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Brandon Davis

SHRINKING Season 2 is available NOW on Apple TV+.

Front Row Network
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
