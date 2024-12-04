PBB SHRINKS • Season 2 Ep. 9 Teaches Us All How To Let Go

Hey Lasso and Shrinking fans! We continue with our weekly recaps of each new episode as we break down Season 2 Episode 9: Full Grown Dude Face.

Gabby must shift into self-reflection mode with the help of Paul when her sister's exit from the family home comes much sooner than expected. Jimmy must wrestle with his instincts as he attempts to let Alice have more independence as she wants to "re-enter the world". Alice also must find a way to make peace with how Tia's death makes others see her. And Brian and Charlie prep for a potential birth-mother interview which makes Brian's true feelings about becoming a father come to the surface.

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Brandon Davis

SHRINKING Season 2 is available NOW on Apple TV+.

