#MonsterCast brings us so many awesome things at the Network but this one is high up on the list as we welcome back the crew of #Flashback to the fold! Man did we miss you guys! Ryan, Jay and Erin are back to break down the 40th Anniversary of Wes Craven's beyond iconic monster thriller A Nightmare On Elm Street.

In this classic slasher film, several Midwestern teenagers fall prey to Freddy Krueger, a disfigured midnight mangler who preys on the teenagers in their dreams -- which, in turn, kills them in reality. After investigating the phenomenon, Nancy begins to suspect that a dark secret kept by her and her friends' parents may be the key to unraveling the mystery, but can Nancy and her boyfriend Glen solve the puzzle before it's too late?

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET is available NOW on Max.

