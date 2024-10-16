© 2024 NPR Illinois
PBB SHRINKS • Season 2 Ep. 1 Brings Back The Laughs And Raises The Emotional Stakes

By Jeremy Goeckner,
Craig McFarlandBrandon Davis
Published October 16, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT
Hey Lasso and Shrinking fans! SEASON 2 IS HERE! The first episode of Season 2 has finally arrived and we are here with our patented recaps and will have them every single week!

Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off. We learn the fate of Grace and Donnie with her consequential BOOP. It has had ramifications beyond simply their lives though as Jimmy feels incredible guilt and Alice worries about him reverting to self-destructive Jimmy. Gabby continues to wrestle with her and Jimmy's "relationship" and Paul drops a harsh truth on Jimmy that leads to big changes within our group of people.

And if all that wasn't enough, we DO INDEED SEE BRETT GOLDSTEIN in this episode and believe us when we tell you you are not ready for who he is and what he means to this season. Jeremy and Brandon are back to break it all down. Join us on this Season 2 journey!

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Brandon Davis

SHRINKING Season 2 is available NOW on Apple TV+.

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
