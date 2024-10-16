Hey Lasso and Shrinking fans! SEASON 2 IS HERE! The first episode of Season 2 has finally arrived and we are here with our patented recaps and will have them every single week!

Season 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off. We learn the fate of Grace and Donnie with her consequential BOOP. It has had ramifications beyond simply their lives though as Jimmy feels incredible guilt and Alice worries about him reverting to self-destructive Jimmy. Gabby continues to wrestle with her and Jimmy's "relationship" and Paul drops a harsh truth on Jimmy that leads to big changes within our group of people.

And if all that wasn't enough, we DO INDEED SEE BRETT GOLDSTEIN in this episode and believe us when we tell you you are not ready for who he is and what he means to this season. Jeremy and Brandon are back to break it all down. Join us on this Season 2 journey!

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Brandon Davis

SHRINKING Season 2 is available NOW on Apple TV+.

BUY OUR TEA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.whimsytea.shop/product/breakfast-with-the-boss/535?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

BUY SOME MERCH! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.reverieapparel.shop/frn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Email the show at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠frontrowlasso@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Follow on Twitter at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠twitter.com/PBBFRN⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the Facebook group at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010

