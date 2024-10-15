MCU HQ • Agatha Aftershow - Episode 5 REVEALS Teen's Identity As The Stakes Continue To Rise

We're back on our journey down the Witches' Road as we break down the action-packed 5th Episode of #AgathaAllAlong.

Fresh off of breaking the Woo family curse, the coven has no time to rest as the Salem 7 have made their way to the Road through the same door Rio was summoned through. They quickly run into the next trial in the form of a Stranger Things fans craziest fantasy. Inside the 80s slasher house, the group must summon spirits through a Ouija Board, but what spirits show up and what they want might be a bridge too far for the coven to bear. This episode is filled with amazing performances, deeper character motivations than you could have thought, and YEAH WE TALK ABOUT THE INSANE ENDING!

Join Jeremy & Jacqueline as they break down all the possible theories.

AGATHA ALL ALONG is available NOW on Disney+.