"Apartment 7A" Offers A Great Expansion of the Classic "Rosemary's Baby"

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published October 9, 2024 at 3:50 PM CDT
#MonsterCast continues along as Jeremy & Sara break down the new film Apartment 7A, a prequel to the 1976 classic #RosemarysBaby.

Terry Gionoffrio dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering an injury, an older, wealthy couple welcomes her into their home in The Bramford Building. When she receives an offer at another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are coming true. However, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she's willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself.

APARTMENT 7A is available NOW on Paramount+.

