Mario Cantone Talks Hosting "Creepy Cinema" on TCM In October

Front Row Classics welcomes comedian & actor, Mario Cantone, to the podcast. Mario is co-hosting Turner Classic Movies' Creepy Cinema every Thursday evening in October. Mario and Ben Mankiewicz will present a series of spooky movies in celebration of the Halloween season. Brandon and Mario have a fun conversation on all things classic film from Hitchcock & Joan Crawford to Disney & Cary Grant.

Creepy Cinema airs every Thursday night on Turner Classic Movies at 8pm est/ 7pm cst.

