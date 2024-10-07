© 2024 NPR Illinois
Mario Cantone Talks Hosting "Creepy Cinema" on TCM In October

By Brandon Davis
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:11 PM CDT
Actor & Comedian Mario Cantone speaks with Front Row Classics
Front Row Network
/
Turner Classic Movies
Actor & Comedian Mario Cantone speaks with Front Row Classics

Front Row Classics welcomes comedian & actor, Mario Cantone, to the podcast. Mario is co-hosting Turner Classic Movies' Creepy Cinema every Thursday evening in October. Mario and Ben Mankiewicz will present a series of spooky movies in celebration of the Halloween season. Brandon and Mario have a fun conversation on all things classic film from Hitchcock & Joan Crawford to Disney & Cary Grant.

Creepy Cinema airs every Thursday night on Turner Classic Movies at 8pm est/ 7pm cst.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
