Billy Brimblecom talks Thundergong and Ted Lasso

We are back to our good friend Ted to talk about the Deadline report that dropped over the weekend about three Lasso actors (Waddingham, Swift and Goldstein) having their options picked up for a possible season four of the show.

We also invite back onto the show Billy Brimblecom Jr, CEO of the Steps of Faith organization to give us all the details about this year's Thundergong on November 9 in Kansas City. You better believe Jeremy and Craig will be there! The concert is hosted by Jason Sudeikis and features performances from many Lasso favorites and has proven to be one incredible party for a cause every year.

For More information about Steps of Faith and Thundergong:

Thundergong.org

