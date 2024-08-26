© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Front Row Network

Billy Brimblecom talks Thundergong and Ted Lasso

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:23 PM CDT
Steps of Faith

We are back to our good friend Ted to talk about the Deadline report that dropped over the weekend about three Lasso actors (Waddingham, Swift and Goldstein) having their options picked up for a possible season four of the show.

We also invite back onto the show Billy Brimblecom Jr, CEO of the Steps of Faith organization to give us all the details about this year's Thundergong on November 9 in Kansas City. You better believe Jeremy and Craig will be there! The concert is hosted by Jason Sudeikis and features performances from many Lasso favorites and has proven to be one incredible party for a cause every year.

For More information about Steps of Faith and Thundergong:
Thundergong.org

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
