"The Prank" Star Connor Kalopsis Talks New Thriller

By Jeremy Goeckner,
Craig McFarland
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:55 PM CDT
Sela Shiloni
/
SHELTER PR

Jeremy and Craig got to sit down for a wonderful conversation with the star of the new thriller release "The Prank". Connor plays Ben, an overachiever in high school who along with his slacker friend, Tanner, play a prank on their high school physics professor. When she fails them on a test, they teach the demanding instructor a lesson by falsely accusing her of murder on social media. As the rumor grows out of control, Ben and Tanner start to understand that they've put things in motion they could never have imagined.

Co-starring the hilarious Ramona Young and the legendary Oscar-winner Rita Moreno, this film is fantastically entertaining and a real blend of different styles that forms a fantastic watch. The guys talk all things about the making of the film with Connor. From his awesome chemistry with Ramona to sharing the screen with a literal living legend and even some utter nonsense like MLS talk, this is a great conversation with a truly up and coming young star.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

