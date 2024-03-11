Oscars 2024 Recap

And that's a wrap on movie awards season 2024! The 96th Academy Awards have come and gone and we have a new champion atop the movie world. Oppenheimer took home the most awards of the night including the top prize but there were plenty of fun times to be had at a ceremony that finally felt like a true celebration of film again.

Jeremy, Ryan, Erin old Front Row pal and Binge Buddies host Bryan Dressel are here to break it all down and give you the biggest moments and takeaways from a fantastic ceremony.

