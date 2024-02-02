© 2024 NPR Illinois
Imagineer Lanny Smoot speaks to Beyond the Mouse on his induction to National Inventors Hall of Fame

By Craig McFarland,
Brett RutherfordVanessa Ferguson
Published February 2, 2024 at 8:45 AM CST
Walt Disney Imagineering

This is a very special interview with Imagineer Lanny Smoot. Recently, it was announced that Lanny would be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame this year. This milestone has only been achieved by one other person representing the Walt Disney Company, and that would be Walt Disney himself, who was honored posthumously in 2000.

We discuss with Lanny some of his favorite projects, including the new Halo-Tile floor that he was just able to show off. The project is set to revolutionize virtual reality. It is a wonderful interview with a man who holds over a hundred patents to his name.

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator.
