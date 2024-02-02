Imagineer Lanny Smoot speaks to Beyond the Mouse on his induction to National Inventors Hall of Fame

This is a very special interview with Imagineer Lanny Smoot. Recently, it was announced that Lanny would be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame this year. This milestone has only been achieved by one other person representing the Walt Disney Company, and that would be Walt Disney himself, who was honored posthumously in 2000.

We discuss with Lanny some of his favorite projects, including the new Halo-Tile floor that he was just able to show off. The project is set to revolutionize virtual reality. It is a wonderful interview with a man who holds over a hundred patents to his name.