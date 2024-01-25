REACTIONS & PREDICTIONS to the 2024 Oscar Nominations

It's the best time of year for all of us cinephiles: Movie Award Season is BACK!

The Guilds have begun logging their results and it's time to discuss the official nominations for the film industry's top prizes! The Academy Awards nominations are here and there is PLENTY to discuss.

Ryan, Jeremy & Brandon break down the big 8 categories (actors, director, screenplays, picture) and give their thoughts on the biggest surprises, the biggest snubs and who has the early inside track to take home the little gold men!

Was Barbie director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie robbed of noms? Should Dafoe have been in over Ruffallo? Should The Color Purple have gotten more love? Is Oppenheimer the shoo-in dominant winner many are predicting? And why is Jeremy FURIOUS with the Best Original Song category YET AGAIN?! Find out by listening NOW!

THE 96th ACADEMY AWARDS will air LIVE on Sunday, March 10th on ABC.