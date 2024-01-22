Jay Duplass talks playing Hades on Disney+ hit "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been a hit on Disney+. Recently, Craig from Beyond the Mouse, had the chance to speak to Jay Duplass who will be making his debut as "Hades" this Tuesday. Jay speaks to Craig about how he prepared for the character, he also discusses the need for children's literature and mentor programs.

"Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."