REACTIONS & PREDICTIONS to Golden Globe Nominations 2024

It's the best time of year for all of us cinephiles: Movie Award Season is BACK! The annual kick-off of the battle for the statues begins again in 2024 with the 81st Golden Globe Awards. As usual, the Globes serve their unique place in not only honoring both film and television, but also as being the most free-for-all, anything goes, don't ask us our choosing methods, let's just party event of the season.

There are many WIDE-OPEN races this year and Ryan & Jeremy are BACK to lead you through all the nominations and give their predictions for who goes home with the awards!

THE 81st GOLDEN GLOBES will air LIVE on Sunday, January 7th on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.