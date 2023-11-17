Disney 100: The Exhibition with Director of Walt Disney Archives Becky Cline

This week on Beyond the Mouse we learn about Disney 100: The Exhibition in an interview with Director of the Walt Disney Archives Becky Cline. We hear about the featured artifacts that provide insight into Walt's life. We also learn how the exhibition was curated and how some artifacts will come to life.

Disney 100: The Exhibition opens in Chicago on Nov. 18 and runs through January 2024. For more information visit: ⁠https://disney100exhibit.com/chicago/⁠

Featuring: Vanessa Ferguson, Craig McFarland, Brett Rutherford

