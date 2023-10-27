Anneliese van der Pol previews 'Disney Princess: The Concert' coming to Springfield in March

The Beyond the Mouse team is thrilled to welcome Anneliese van der Pol to the show. She is embarking on another tour with "Disney Princess: The Concert," one that will bring her right to our backyard. We discuss the concert and the rehearsal process. We also touch on her life as a performer and ask questions about her iconic role on "That's So Raven."

"Disney Princess: The Concert" will be held at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, Ill. on March 6. For more information: https://uispac.com/disney-princess-the-concert/

