The Capital's NPR Network Station
Front Row Network

Dacre Stoker & Chris McAuley Talk The StokerVerse!

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published October 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT

#MonsterCast rolls right along with a very special interview. We recently got to sit down with the creators of the StokerVerse, Chris McAuley and Dacre Stoker. Dacre is an author and the great grand-nephew of the legendary Bram Stoker and Chris is an incredible artist and colorist that has worked on some of the biggest properties in comics. Together they created the StokerVerse, which has expanded and continued on the iconic Dracula story published over 100 years ago.

The StokerVerse not only encompasses novels but also graphic novels and role playing games. And they are now expanding into the video game sphere with their first offering who's demo dropped TODAY. We talk about the origins of the StokerVerse, dive into the new video game and the campaign for the latest graphic novel, and some of their horror film recommendations for the creepy season!

SUPPORT DRACULA THE RETURN VOLUME 2!
https://zoop.gg/c/draculathereturn2

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

Front Row Network
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
