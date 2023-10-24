© 2023 NPR Illinois
Billy Brimblecom Jr. Talks Steps of Faith & Thundergong with PB&B Shrinks

By Jeremy Goeckner,
Craig McFarland
Published October 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT

Hey hey all you Lasso fans! We're taking a slight turn today and bringing you a very special interview. On November 11th the 10th Annual Thundergong will take place at the Uptown Theatre in Kansas City. This vital concert helps raised funds for Steps of Faith, which provides amputees with no or inadequate health insurance with prosthetics to drastically improve their lives.

The concert is hosted by Jason Sudeikis and features performances from many Lasso favorites and has proven to be one incredible party for a cause every year. Craig, Jeremy and Brandon will be heading there to cover it this year but in the meantime, we got to talk to the CEO and Founder of Steps of Faith Billy Brimblecom Jr. Billy has been friends with Jason since childhood and their wonderful partnership on Thundergong has helped thousands of people. Billy talks about how the organization started, how it led to Thundergong and what all of us can do to help no matter where we are. It's a wonderful talk and we hope you enjoy it!

WATCH THE INTERVIEW:

