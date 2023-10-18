Eugenio Derbez Talks New Film "Radical" with FRN

© 2023 NPR Illinois
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
Recently Jeremy sat down with the star of the new film Radical, Eugenio Derbez. Eugenio is a legend of Mexican film and television and was most notably seen in the Best Picture-winning CODA as music teacher Bernardo Villalobos and the Apple TV+ series Acapulco.

They talk about why Eugenio chose this story to bring to life, why the film is so important not only for education but for the Mexican culture, and just who was that teacher from his life that inspired him as a child? This is a wonderful conversation about a powerful film that should be seen by everyone.

A teacher in a Mexican border town full of neglect, corruption, and violence, tries a radical new method to unlock their students' curiosity, potential - and maybe even their genius.

RADICAL releases in theaters November 3rd

