Creators Edwin Rivera and Jeffrey Waldron help bring the family-friendly fright to Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

This week on Beyond the Mouse we get a glimpse into the making of Disney's newest film, "Haunted Mansion" with VFX Supervisor Edwin Rivera and Cinematographer Jeffrey Waldron. We talk about how the Haunted Mansion team created the spooky scenes from the film, and we hear about how they took their experiences on the attraction to the big screen.

Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat, call in the podcast, wherever it's at...

Featuring: Craig McFarland, Vanessa Ferguson, and Brett Rutherford

