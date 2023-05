We want to be where the people are... and it seems like most of them were rushing to the theater this week to see The Little Mermaid. We are joined by friend of the pod, Zoey as we break down Rob Marshall's latest Disney live-action reimagining. We provide a brief non-spoiler review at the beginning, and then we "dive" into all of our thoughts shortly after. Enjoy!

Featuring: Craig McFarland, Brandon Davis and Zoey Zara