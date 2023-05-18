© 2023 NPR Illinois
James Lance talks Ted Lasso Season Three with Peanut Butter and Biscuits

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published May 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT
Hello all you Lasso fans! We were honored to get the opportunity to sit down with James Lance, who plays Trent Crimm on Ted Lasso. James has been acting since he was ten years old, and he provides insights on how he decided to make it his life's work. He also gives some behind the scenes glimpses into the final moments of filming Ted Lasso season three. We discuss his amazing T-shirt game throughout this last season, and we try to stump him with a few fan questions. It was truly a delight to have an opportunity to speak with him. We hope you enjoy!

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
