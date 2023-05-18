James Lance talks Ted Lasso Season Three with Peanut Butter and Biscuits

Hello all you Lasso fans! We were honored to get the opportunity to sit down with James Lance, who plays Trent Crimm on Ted Lasso. James has been acting since he was ten years old, and he provides insights on how he decided to make it his life's work. He also gives some behind the scenes glimpses into the final moments of filming Ted Lasso season three. We discuss his amazing T-shirt game throughout this last season, and we try to stump him with a few fan questions. It was truly a delight to have an opportunity to speak with him. We hope you enjoy!