Front Row Classics celebrates '100 Years' of Warner Bros with Mark A. Vieira

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome Mark Vieira to the podcast this week. Brandon and Mark discuss his latest book, "Warner Bros: 100 Years of Storytelling". The book is the official centennial history of arguably the greatest studio in Hollywood's history. The complete Warner Bros story is chronicled through fascinating stories and glorious photographs from every era. Brandon and Mark discuss the studio's humble beginnings, it's Golden Age and struggles through the post-Covid world. They also cover such varied Warner's films as Casablanca, Batman, Bonnie & Clyde and Confessions of a Nazi Spy.

"Warner Bros: 100 Years of Storytelling" is available wherever books are sold beginning May 30th from Running Press.

Mark A. Vieira is a filmmaker, photographer, and writer. He has written seventeen previous books, including Cecil B. DeMille and Forbidden Hollywood. He has lectured at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, UCLA, and USC, and he has appeared in documentaries such as Turner Classic Movies’s Garbo. Vieira resides in Los Angeles.