Front Row Classics celebrates '100 Years' of Warner Bros with Mark A. Vieira

By Brandon Davis
Published May 18, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT
345029433_661282409143993_92443624592874713_n.jpg
Running Press

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome Mark Vieira to the podcast this week. Brandon and Mark discuss his latest book, "Warner Bros: 100 Years of Storytelling". The book is the official centennial history of arguably the greatest studio in Hollywood's history. The complete Warner Bros story is chronicled through fascinating stories and glorious photographs from every era. Brandon and Mark discuss the studio's humble beginnings, it's Golden Age and struggles through the post-Covid world. They also cover such varied Warner's films as Casablanca, Batman, Bonnie & Clyde and Confessions of a Nazi Spy.

"Warner Bros: 100 Years of Storytelling" is available wherever books are sold beginning May 30th from Running Press.

Mark A. Vieira is a filmmaker, photographer, and writer. He has written seventeen previous books, including Cecil B. DeMille and Forbidden Hollywood. He has lectured at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, UCLA, and USC, and he has appeared in documentaries such as Turner Classic Movies’s Garbo. Vieira resides in Los Angeles.

Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
