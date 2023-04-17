© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.9 intermittent outages through this week for maintenance. Stream us at nprillinois.org.
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics discusses TCM's Original Programming with Scott McGee

By Brandon Davis
Published April 17, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT
338906989_606068111569736_7145668962254860678_n.jpg
Turner Classic Movies
/

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome Scott McGee back to the podcast. Scott is the Senior Director of Original Programming for Turner Classic Movies. Brandon and Scott discuss his journey up the ranks at TCM and the many projects he has been involved with including the TCM Classic Film Festival. The importance of the community surrounding classic film fans is also discussed. McGee also mentions some favorite moments from past TCM Film Festivals.

Tags
Front Row Network Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories