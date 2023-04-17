Front Row Classics discusses TCM's Original Programming with Scott McGee
Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome Scott McGee back to the podcast. Scott is the Senior Director of Original Programming for Turner Classic Movies. Brandon and Scott discuss his journey up the ranks at TCM and the many projects he has been involved with including the TCM Classic Film Festival. The importance of the community surrounding classic film fans is also discussed. McGee also mentions some favorite moments from past TCM Film Festivals.