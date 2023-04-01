Front Row Classics welcomes Kristen Lopez to discuss "But Have You Read the Book?".

Front Row Classics welcomes author, critic and essayist, Kristen Lopez. Brandon and Kristen discuss her new book, "But Have You Read the Book?: 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films". The book is a helpful guide both readers and cinephiles to programs their own book club or film festival. Films covered in the conversation range from Golden Age gems like The Thin Man & Rebecca to more modern classics like The Princess Bride and Jurassic Park.

"But Have You Read the Book?: 52 Literary Gems That Inspired Our Favorite Films" is available from Turner Classic Movies and Running Press wherever books are sold.

Kristen Lopez is a pop culture essayist and TV editor for IndieWire. She has worked as an entertainment journalist for over 15 years, with her articles appearing at Variety, MTV, TCM, and Roger Ebert. A California native, Kristen was raised in a small suburb near Sacramento and graduated with a Masters in English from California State University, Sacramento. She is the creator of the classic film podcast, Ticklish Business. Based in Los Angeles, she enjoys reading and finding Old Hollywood connections in her neighborhood in her free time. But Have You Read the Book? is her first book.