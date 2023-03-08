© 2023 NPR Illinois
CONVINCE ME with Larry Smith - Live from Whimsy Tea!

By Larry Smith
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
All the way back in 2019 Craig and Jeremy (you know, the guys in charge and the ones with the wildly popular Ted Lasso show) approached Larry to do a show. Something different. Something new. Larry devised a useless debate show. So, the first episode was ready to be recorded in March of 2020...and, well, you know. But here it is! The show as it was always meant to be! Joined by comedians Rebecca Jaffe, Ryne Thorson, Richard Bailey, and The Front Row's very own Vanessa Ferguson, this "pilot" episode couldn't have gone any better! (Some mild language, but no worse than a congressperson's Twitter feed!)

Larry Smith
See stories by Larry Smith
